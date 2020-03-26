Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REZI. Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

