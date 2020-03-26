Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSEX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Middlesex Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,178.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $983.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $69.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

