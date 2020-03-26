Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 130,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 151,277 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other news, Director David Harris acquired 40,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,841.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 25,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at $196,594.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,650. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.