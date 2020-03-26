Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of FXB opened at $115.22 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $129.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

