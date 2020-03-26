Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,399 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 286,425 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $6,070,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $2,616,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $909.28 million, a P/E ratio of -431.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $144,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,533 shares of company stock valued at $877,377. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Trupanion from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

