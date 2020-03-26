Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,498 Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 375.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.