Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,187 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

