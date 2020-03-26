Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,607 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Team were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Team by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Amerino Gatti acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $95,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,383 shares in the company, valued at $681,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Team stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $217.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Team had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

