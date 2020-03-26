Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,203 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Twist Bioscience Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $947.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

