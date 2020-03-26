Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

