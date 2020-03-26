Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,925 Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 56.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 544.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 183,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SP Plus Corp has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $410.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.05.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti decreased their price objective on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

