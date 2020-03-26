Citigroup Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,531.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $192,753. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

MAIN stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.