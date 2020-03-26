Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,446 Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 13.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 40.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 33.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 531.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

SPTN opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $590.30 million, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. SpartanNash Co has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.