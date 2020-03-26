Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Colfax worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Colfax by 219.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Colfax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Colfax by 30.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Colfax’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

