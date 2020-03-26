Credit Suisse AG Acquires 10,970 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,358 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,456.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.86 per share, with a total value of $143,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,801.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBTX stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

