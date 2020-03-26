Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,709 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

