Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,006 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Dana worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 543,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 136,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Dana stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Dana Inc has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

