Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,628,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,278,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $162.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

