Credit Suisse AG Buys 16,223 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of FAS stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $108.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

