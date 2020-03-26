Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,983 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of CVB Financial worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVB Financial stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.06.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

