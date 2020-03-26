Credit Suisse AG Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

