Credit Suisse AG Has $2.42 Million Stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Workiva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 95,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. Workiva Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

