Credit Suisse AG Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Community Banks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United Community Banks by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in United Community Banks by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

