Credit Suisse AG Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after acquiring an additional 95,110 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 262,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,693,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 262,528 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE WMS opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

