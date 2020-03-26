Credit Suisse AG Has $2.64 Million Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LCI Industries by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LCI Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in LCI Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LCI Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.67. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

