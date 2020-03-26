Credit Suisse AG Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,201 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

In other news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 662,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,881,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

