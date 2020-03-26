Credit Suisse AG Purchases 34,703 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JBLU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

