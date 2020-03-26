Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,762 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,863 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in International Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 16.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,131,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 53,884 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in International Bancshares by 1,931.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 430,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 409,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 333,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,365,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBOC shares. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.31. International Bancshares Corp has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 31.68%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.