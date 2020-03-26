Credit Suisse AG Sells 107,835 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

