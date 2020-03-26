Credit Suisse AG Sells 128,079 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128,079 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of JinkoSolar worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKS. State Street Corp raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 111.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKS. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

