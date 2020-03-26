Credit Suisse AG Sells 23,346 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Home Bancshares worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,668,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

