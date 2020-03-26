Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,196 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Man Group plc increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 264,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

TPH stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

