Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,432 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.64.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97. Choice Hotels International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

