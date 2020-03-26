Crown Mining (CVE:CWM) Stock Price Down 100%

Crown Mining Corp (CVE:CWM)’s stock price traded down 100% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 2,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 87,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$191,255.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Crown Mining (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California.

