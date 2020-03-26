DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get DENSO CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.