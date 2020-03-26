DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $101,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,355,000 after purchasing an additional 796,600 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,197,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,197,000 after purchasing an additional 512,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.