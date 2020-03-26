Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 236.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

