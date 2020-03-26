Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

Shares of EBR stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.