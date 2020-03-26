Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE KREF opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 48.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

