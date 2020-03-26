Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

