Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 3,395 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.