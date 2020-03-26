Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,736,000 after acquiring an additional 467,520 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWPH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.28 and a beta of 2.12.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,322.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,523,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,148. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

