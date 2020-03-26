Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $245,000 Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $5,894,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,711 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,528 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boston Beer from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.52.

NYSE:SAM opened at $343.95 on Thursday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $258.34 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.41.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

