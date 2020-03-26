Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $245,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Honeywell International by 51.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

Shares of HON opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day moving average of $170.37. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

