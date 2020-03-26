Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $257,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.