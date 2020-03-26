Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $271,000 Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its holdings in Mimecast by 11.3% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 10,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mimecast from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of MIME opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,105,516.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,348 shares of company stock worth $4,845,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

