Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $260,000 in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.55. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.25.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

