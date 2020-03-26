Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $264,000 in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cactus by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cactus by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cactus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Cactus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $7,115,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHD opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Cactus Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

