Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $270,000 in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPT. ValuEngine cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $490.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.