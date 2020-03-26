Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $247,000 Investment in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of AMX opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.49. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. Analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

